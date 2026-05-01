Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Vienna Serenade
Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series featuring Vienna Serenade
Vienna Serenade will present a concert entitled "Voices of Spring" as part of the Bellefonte Sunday Afternoon Chamber Music Series. The concert will feature music of Strauss, Lanner, Waldteufel, and other composers of old Vienna.
Trinity United Methodist Church
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Trinity United Methodist Church
128 W. Howard St.Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823