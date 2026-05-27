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Bellefonte Cruise at The Centre County Library

Bellefonte Cruise at The Centre County Library

Visit the Bellefonte Library during the Bellefonte Cruise to make a free craft, cool off, and get a picture in our photo booth! Drop by on Saturday, June 20th from 10am-3pm.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte