Bellefonte Cruise at The Centre County Library
Bellefonte Cruise at The Centre County Library
Visit the Bellefonte Library during the Bellefonte Cruise to make a free craft, cool off, and get a picture in our photo booth! Drop by on Saturday, June 20th from 10am-3pm.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516