Beginner Sewing & Quilting Workshop for Kids

This 4-week class will introduce children to machine sewing and quilting. Limited hand sewing will be done as well.

The first workshop session is required in order to gain skills necessary for the remaining classes.

Machines are provided for class with two students typically working at each machine.

All classes will teach basic machine sewing skills and include a variety of fun small projects.

Sessions will also teach techniques to help students create four quilt blocks to be put together in a culminating project.

All materials are provided without cost.

Prerequisite skills include scissor cutting, ability to take directions and follow through with practice, and the capability to be safe when working with a hot iron.

Children should plan on attending all four sessions since skills build upon one another each session.

Children need to have clean-bottomed shoes (no mud or caked dirt) but no flip flops please.

Parents or guardians are encouraged to stay for the class and will be asked to sign a liability release before the first class.

Sundays, November 1, 8, 15, & 22 from 1:30pm-4pm

Grades 3 to 8 (Children must be in third grade by Fall 2026)

Registration is required and is for the entire 4-week session. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4965

Limit: 10.

Presented by The Centre Pieces Quilt Guild