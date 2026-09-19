Bats: An Essential but Misunderstood Species

Bats play a vital role in our ecosystems, yet they are often misunderstood and surrounded by misconceptions. This PowerPoint presentation will explore the fascinating world of bats, including their life cycles, ecological importance, and the diseases that affect them.

The presentation will examine the important roles bats play in maintaining healthy ecosystems, while also discussing diseases and health concerns such as White-Nose Syndrome and Rabies. It will also address what homeowners can do to safely coexist with bats and how to help protect them when they are nesting or roosting near homes.

The program will conclude with an overview of current state and federal efforts to conserve and protect bat populations, including measures being taken to address threats to their survival.

Presenters:

Brett Schmidt

Hope Shaffer

Jorja Snyder

Penn State DuBois — Wildlife Technology Program

This free program is open to anyone.