Bat Count - help needed!
Bat Count - help needed!
Join us as we sit in the yard and count the bats! We help the PA Game Commission monitor the bat population and we need your help to do it. We have several maternity colonies to monitor and extra eyes are a big help. Bring a flashlight and blanket to sit on and we’ll provide everything else. Please call the park to pre-register (no fee) at 814 695 6807.
Frank Felbaum Bat Sanctuary
Canoe Creek State Park
08:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Canoe Creek State Park
205 Canoe Creek RdHollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
814-695-6807
canoecreeksp@pa.gov