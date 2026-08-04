Barista Club
Barista Club
Teens grades 6-12 are invited to make decaf coffee, tea drinks, and tasty snacks with Centre LGBT+ at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, September 9 at 4pm! Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdavWbgiaAwGtSoCAU_EJB7J7zbDOKW-4wJo5JzIPvjD0X2iw/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
04:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516