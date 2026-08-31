Banana Sushi
Banana Sushi
Children ages 5-12 can make their own Banana Sushi and learn kitchen basics at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, October 10 at 2:30pm! Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3MpbmeoMmnQaWUdXCn8-5uzfm0zp9OLWMXl3-8XV7rdViAQ/closedform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516