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Banana Sushi

Banana Sushi

Children ages 5-12 can make their own Banana Sushi and learn kitchen basics at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, October 10 at 2:30pm! Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3MpbmeoMmnQaWUdXCn8-5uzfm0zp9OLWMXl3-8XV7rdViAQ/closedform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte