Children ages 5-12 can make their own Banana Sushi and learn kitchen basics at the Bellefonte Library on Saturday, October 10 at 2:30pm! Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc3MpbmeoMmnQaWUdXCn8-5uzfm0zp9OLWMXl3-8XV7rdViAQ/closedform