Bag Charm Making
Bag Charm Making
Kids aged 5-12 are invited to make bag charms for their library bag, backpack, lunchboxes, or something else! Join us on Thursday, November 5 at 5pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room! Registration required. Please note that this program involves small pieces.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBLeump_2S3jPc3xe6FuHvDzmRzuI2gtx7mDYhAYa458eYpA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516