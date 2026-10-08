Bag Charm Making

Kids aged 5-12 are invited to make bag charms for their library bag, backpack, lunchboxes, or something else! Join us on Thursday, November 5 at 5pm in the Bellefonte Library Community Room! Registration required. Please note that this program involves small pieces.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScBLeump_2S3jPc3xe6FuHvDzmRzuI2gtx7mDYhAYa458eYpA/viewform