Bad Books by Sharyn Rothstein

When a troubled teen is given a controversial book, his mother visits the local library to discuss “appropriate” reading material with the librarian. However, their reasonable discussion quickly turns into a heated confrontation, sparking a dramatic chain reaction of unexpected consequences. With both heartbreak and humor, Sharyn Rothstein offers compassion and empathy as an antidote to the deep debates that divide us. This play challenges us to see past our political divisions and first impressions, and asks us what it truly means to care for our children.

With Jessica Karp and Cynthia Mazzant

Tickets $30 (includes ticketing fees)

This production of Bad Books is recommended for audiences 14 and older as it contains mature themes.