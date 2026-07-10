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Back To School Bingo

Back To School Bingo

Your family is invited to play Bingo to win back to school prizes in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Tuesday, August 18 at 2pm! Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxC6OMALrMxY38lqOv1QI0Hh5UoPbiHOX3TqY6k28GX2FVAw/viewform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 18 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte