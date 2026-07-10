Back To School Bingo

Your family is invited to play Bingo to win back to school prizes in the Bellefonte Library Community Room on Tuesday, August 18 at 2pm! Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdxC6OMALrMxY38lqOv1QI0Hh5UoPbiHOX3TqY6k28GX2FVAw/viewform