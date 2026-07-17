Baby Playdate
Baby Playdate
Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, August 28 from 10-11am in the Community Room. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc1bQLpYqyDoarj7nbubf9C1B4K2l0aTSPkzuc6hYT6C5fbqA/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 28 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516