Baby Playdate

Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, August 28 from 10-11am in the Community Room. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc1bQLpYqyDoarj7nbubf9C1B4K2l0aTSPkzuc6hYT6C5fbqA/viewform