Baby Play Date
Baby Play Date
Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, July 10 from 10-11am in the Community Room.
Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSqgMa0cg3njWoii0QeZCnhRDyQiANm3HquzqcFuNV0rIusg/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516