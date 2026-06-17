Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, July 10 from 10-11am in the Community Room.

Sign up here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdSqgMa0cg3njWoii0QeZCnhRDyQiANm3HquzqcFuNV0rIusg/viewform