Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, September 25 from 10-11am in the Community Room. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVhC4oC5YGU0KfV8h33jX_f39St_kEkDJ6I01YtqdTep3gVg/viewform