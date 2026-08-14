Baby Play Date
Baby Play Date
Babies aged 0-12 months and their grown-ups can play, learn, and socialize at the Bellefonte Library! Older siblings welcome! Come for a Baby Play Date on Friday, September 25 from 10-11am in the Community Room. No registration needed, but you can sign up for a text reminder here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVhC4oC5YGU0KfV8h33jX_f39St_kEkDJ6I01YtqdTep3gVg/viewform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516