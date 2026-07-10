Baby & Me Music Class, August 8

Ms. Margot’s Music Baby & Me music classes provide a “joyful, gentle” way to introduce music into early learning and development for babies and offer a fun, social experience for young children. Join Ms. Margot for both her award-winning original songs and classics designed for easy sing-along, movement, instruments, and play and interaction between you and your baby.

This welcoming, inclusive music class is a sweet start for babies of all abilities to nurture a love for music and to build friendships that will last for years to come.

Recommended for babies ages 0 to 14 months.

Registration required.

Limit: 20.

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!