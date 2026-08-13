Baby & Me Movers, September 8

Stories, songs, and lots of movement - a storytime for babies on the go and their grown-up.

Ages: 15 to 24 months

Where: Children's Activity Room

Limit: 20

Tuesdays at 10:30am

Session 1 registrations begin Tuesday, September 1 at 9am. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4856

Please note:

Advance registration is required and is for the entire series of 4 storytimes.

An adult must accompany each child.

Siblings may attend, but parents are responsible for ensuring that they behave in an appropriate manner.

The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am