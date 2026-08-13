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Baby & Me Movers, September 8

Baby & Me Movers, September 8

Stories, songs, and lots of movement - a storytime for babies on the go and their grown-up.

Ages: 15 to 24 months
Where: Children's Activity Room
Limit: 20
Tuesdays at 10:30am

Session 1 registrations begin Tuesday, September 1 at 9am. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4856

Please note:
Advance registration is required and is for the entire series of 4 storytimes.
An adult must accompany each child.
Siblings may attend, but parents are responsible for ensuring that they behave in an appropriate manner.
The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 8 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events