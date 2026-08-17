Baby Builders, September 18

Join us for some creative block-building! This is a relaxed, free-play program for our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Connect with your little one and other families while enjoying Schlow’s extensive collection of blocks.

For babies ages 6 to 18 months.

Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4925

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am