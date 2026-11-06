Baby Builders, December 22
Baby Builders, December 22
Join us for some creative block-building! This is a relaxed, free-play program for our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Connect with your little one and other families while enjoying Schlow’s extensive collection of blocks.
For babies ages 6 to 18 months.
Registration suggested. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/5096
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Tue, 22 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236