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Baby Builders, August 5

Baby Builders, August 5

Join us for some creative block-building! This is a relaxed, free-play program for our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Connect with your little one and other families while enjoying Schlow’s extensive collection of blocks.

For babies ages 6 to 18 months.
Registration suggested.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events