Baby Builders, August 5

Join us for some creative block-building! This is a relaxed, free-play program for our youngest patrons and their caregivers. Connect with your little one and other families while enjoying Schlow’s extensive collection of blocks.

For babies ages 6 to 18 months.

Registration suggested.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.