Award Winning Children's Musician to Perform in Lock Haven

Steven Courtney, an award-winning performing songwriter, digital creator, and children’s entertainer based in Manheim will perform a free children’s concert on Friday, August 28th, 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Susquehanna Event Center, 216 East Main Street in Lock Haven. The non-ticketed event is hosted and sponsored by Downtown Lock Haven, Inc. as part of the Farm to City themed Final Friday activities scheduled from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm on the closed street. Courtney’s show will emphasize kindness, friendships and being positive about one’s self. The family-friendly entertainer started his career in 1991 and has performed over 5,000 concerts, recorded dozens of albums, and created an award-winning television show.

Courtney is a seven-time Children’s Music Web Award winner, Parents Choice Awards, Academic Choice Award and Best Children’s Artist. Dr. Rick Schulze, Manager, Downtown Lock Haven, Inc., noted, “we want our downtown experiences to create memories for everyone. Having such a well-known musician with positive messages for children and families is a perfect way to bring the community closer to our downtown stores, restaurants, and business owners. This is a way for us to promote downtown as a place to spend time with your family, friends, neighbors and colleagues.”

The Farm to City themed Final Friday on August 28th will feature crafters on East Main Street, Allie Moo, a mechanical talking and milking cow, juggler, clown, petting zoo, live music, exhibitors, 4-H, Clinton County Conservation District, Farm Bureau, Cooperative Extension, bounce house, launch party at The Haven Exchange, shopping and dining on the street.

The event is free and open to the public. It is not a ticketed event. Limited seating will be available in the Susquehanna Event Center. Additional information is available at dlhmanager@lockhaven.org.

