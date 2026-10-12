Autumn Soup Sale at Juniper Village at Brookline

Warm up this fall with homemade soup while supporting a great cause!

Juniper Village at Brookline is hosting its annual Autumn Soup Sale on Wednesday, October 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Brookline front parking lot. Stop by to enjoy a hearty bowl of homemade soup or take some home for later.

Soup prices:

$3 per bowl or 2 bowls for $5, served hot and ready

$7 per quart, chilled and ready to take home

All proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The sale will take place at Juniper Village at Brookline, located at 610 W. Whitehall Road in State College, PA. For questions, contact Samantha at 814-424-0242 or Samantha.Lose@JuniperCommunities.com. We hope to see you there!