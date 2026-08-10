Author Reading of "The Hallway of Doorknobs"
Author Reading of "The Hallway of Doorknobs"
Join Lynn A. Haller at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library for a reading of The Hallway of Doorknobs, a children’s book about emotions. Young listeners will meet the characters behind each doorknob and explore the feelings inside, while parents and caregivers will hear how the book can spark everyday conversations about emotions at home. You’re invited to a reading on September 19 at 11am. Registration required.
To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUzkPHD58RF8avn8KShAGeQXp5tS10Sxoyq4vWqXvJuksXjw/viewform
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
11:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Area Branch Library
109 West Beryl StreetCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
814-364-2580
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org