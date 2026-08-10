Author Reading of "The Hallway of Doorknobs"

Join Lynn A. Haller at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library for a reading of The Hallway of Doorknobs, a children’s book about emotions. Young listeners will meet the characters behind each doorknob and explore the feelings inside, while parents and caregivers will hear how the book can spark everyday conversations about emotions at home. You’re invited to a reading on September 19 at 11am. Registration required.

To register, call (814) 364-2580 or sign up online: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUzkPHD58RF8avn8KShAGeQXp5tS10Sxoyq4vWqXvJuksXjw/viewform