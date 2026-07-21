August Fun Friday - Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market

Pine Grove Mills Farmers Market's August Fun Friday event is Friday, August 7th, beginning at 4pm in the St Paul Lutheran Church parking lot. There will be farmers market vendors selling veggies, meats, cheese, beer, baked goods, and more! Food trucks by Kaleena's & Taproot Kitchen. Free ice cream and popcorn (while supplies last). Live music by La Fiesta Band and balloon twisting by Nittany Balloons. A fun evening for all!

SNAP is accepted at eligible vendors.