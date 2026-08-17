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Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, September 13

Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, September 13

Participate in fun physics activities led by the Society of Physics Students from PSU. This month we’ll learn about kinetic and potential energy by building a miniature car with craft materials!

Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4923
Limit: 35.

Registration opens September 1st at 9:00am

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events