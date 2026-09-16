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Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, October 25

Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, October 25

Participate in fun physics activities led by the Society of Physics Students from PSU. This month we’ll act out the life stages of a star and how a star can become a black hole!

Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4924
Limit: 35.

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events