Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, October 25
Ask a Scientist: Physics Edition, October 25
Participate in fun physics activities led by the Society of Physics Students from PSU. This month we’ll act out the life stages of a star and how a star can become a black hole!
Recommended for grades K-5.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4924
Limit: 35.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236