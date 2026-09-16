Ask a Scientist: Chemistry Edition, October 31

Participate in three fun chemistry demonstrations led by Chemistry graduate students from PSU. Activities will explore basic chemistry concepts and inspire kids to think and ask questions like a scientist.

Recommended for grades K-5

Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4964

Limit: 30

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event.