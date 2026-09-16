Ask a Scientist: Chemistry Edition, October 31
Ask a Scientist: Chemistry Edition, October 31
Participate in three fun chemistry demonstrations led by Chemistry graduate students from PSU. Activities will explore basic chemistry concepts and inspire kids to think and ask questions like a scientist.
Recommended for grades K-5
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4964
Limit: 30
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event.
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236