Artistic Animals, June 17

Join us in a pop art animal studio! In this colorful and creative class, young artists will explore the bold style of Pop Art by creating animal portraits with bright colors, graphic shapes, and fun patterns. Using markers and pens, kids will create like the artist Andy Warhol to transform ordinary animals into extraordinary works of art. Join high school artist Arden Avery for a creative afternoon full of color, energy, and imagination!

- Ages 6-10

- Limit: 20

- Registration required. You can register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4763

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Registration opens June 1st at 9:00am