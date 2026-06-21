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Artistic Animals, July 27

Artistic Animals, July 27

Join us in a zen animal studio! In this creative class, young artists will draw their favorite animals using playful patterns, swirls, and doodles inspired by the style of Zentangle. This relaxing, focus-building style is often called “yoga for the brain” because it encourages creativity, mindfulness, and fun. Join high school artist Arden Avery for a colorful art adventure full of imagination and one-of-a-kind animal masterpieces!

- Ages 6-10
- Limit: 20
- Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4764
- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Mon, 27 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events