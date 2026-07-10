Artistic Animals: Cubism Creatures, August 5

Join us in a geometric animal studio! In this fun and creative class, young artists will explore the playful style of Cubism by breaking animals into shapes and putting them back together in surprising ways. Using markers and pens, kids will imagine like the artist Pablo Picasso to build colorful, puzzle-like animal artworks. Join high school artist Arden Avery for a hands-on afternoon full of imagination and fun!

Ages 6-10

Limit: 20

Registration required.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!