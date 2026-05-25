Art in the Wilds is the only outdoor juried fine arts and crafts show in the PA Wilds. Forty of the finest artists and artisans in the state and beyond will be exhibiting and selling their artwork. Celebrating our 20th year the show will host “Hot Wheels,” the team of traveling glassblowers from the Pittsburgh Glass Museum to do demonstrations both days. Seven food vendors offer an array of tasty items to enjoy while you feast on fine art and food!

Admission and parking are free.

Due to the Borough of Kane Ordinance no dogs (except service dogs) are allowed in the park, so leave your pooch at home please.