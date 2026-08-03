An Evening with The Mammals

The Mammals emerged from the fertile soil of folk tradition, but not as preservationists. They listened closely to the past but their instinct was always restorative rather than nostalgic. They carried forward the lineage of protest music, family harmony, and grassroots resilience, weaving them into something alive, awake, and stunningly contemporary. Their songs carry the emotional clarity of people who understand what is at stake—not just politically, but spiritually, culturally, even ecologically.

“Some of the best songwriting of their generation.” - LA Times

"Some of the best folk-rock music you will ever hear.” - TapeOp

“A national treasure.” - Anais Mitchell

“The Mammals make music for the moment—and the movement. Anchored in the fertile folk traditions of the Hudson Valley, this fiercely independent band blends string-band swagger with indie-folk heart and a radical spirit that feels both deeply rooted and urgently current. Co-founded by Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar (daughter of fiddle legend Jay Ungar), The Mammals emerged in the early 2000s with a mission: revive the rebel soul of Americana, and give it something real to say.

And say something, they do. Their songs straddle the personal and political, moving from love ballads and front porch reflections to rally cries for environmental justice, labor rights, and community healing. It’s protest music with hooks—think Pete Seeger meets Wilco at a modern hootenanny. Their harmonies ache, their fiddles fly, and their lyrics don’t flinch. The Mammals aren’t here for nostalgia—they’re here to make folk music matter again.

At a time when roots music can feel either too polished or too precious, The Mammals cut through with grit, grace, and a palpable sense of purpose. Whether they’re headlining a folk festival, recording in their own homegrown Humble Abode Studio, or showing up for a cause in their backyard, The Mammals carry on a living tradition: one where music doesn’t just entertain—it empowers.”

- RBR Music