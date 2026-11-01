An Evening with Lenny Kaye

Lenny Kaye is a guitarist, producer, author, and music historian best known as Patti Smith’s longtime guitarist and artistic collaborator. A founding member of the Patti Smith Group, Kaye helped shape the sound of New York's emerging punk rock movement in the 1970s and has remained a central figure in rock and roll for more than five decades.

Beyond his work with Smith, Kaye is celebrated for compiling the landmark 1972 anthology Nuggets: Original Artyfacts from the First Psychedelic Era, which helped introduce a new generation to the raw sounds of 1960s garage rock and psychedelia. His career spans songwriting, production, music journalism, and collaborations with artists including Suzanne Vega, Jim Carroll, and R.E.M.

Join us at Manny’s for a special, intimate seated solo performance from one of rock music’s most influential and enduring figures.

$25 Advance / $30 Day of Show

All Ages | Fully Seated | General Admission