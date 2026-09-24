© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Red Cross Blood Drive (by KofC)

American Red Cross Blood Drive (by KofC)

The Red Cross runs a Blood Drive hosted by the Knights of Columbus in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center on the first Tuesday of each month. The exception is Tue December 8th. We hope that you appreciate the need to donate blood and you are able to assist us in reaching our goal to help those in and out of our community. Thank you for your support of this grand effort.

Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every 2 months on Tuesday through Dec 14, 2027.

Event Supported By

Knights of Columbus Fr. Byron O'Hanlon Council #4678
814-237-6709
info@kc4678.com
http://kc4678.com

Artist Group Info

bjb30@psu.edu
Brendan Bagley
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center
820 Westerly Pkwy.,
State College , Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7832
office@ourladyofvictory.com
https://www.ourladyofvictory.com/