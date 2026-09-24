American Red Cross Blood Drive (by KofC)
American Red Cross Blood Drive (by KofC)
The Red Cross runs a Blood Drive hosted by the Knights of Columbus in the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center on the first Tuesday of each month. The exception is Tue December 8th. We hope that you appreciate the need to donate blood and you are able to assist us in reaching our goal to help those in and out of our community. Thank you for your support of this grand effort.
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM, every 2 months on Tuesday through Dec 14, 2027.
Event Supported By
Knights of Columbus Fr. Byron O'Hanlon Council #4678
814-237-6709
info@kc4678.com
Artist Group Info
bjb30@psu.edu
Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Activities Center
820 Westerly Pkwy.,State College , Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 237-7832
office@ourladyofvictory.com