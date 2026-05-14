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American Folk: Old Time in the Current Times

American Folk: Old Time in the Current Times

Join us for an educational concert exploring traditional music, the culture which fostered it, and how it has evolved into the present. Presented by folk singer Ben Traverse with band.

Doors and check-out will close when the library closes at 8pm.

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events