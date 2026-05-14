American Folk: Old Time in the Current Times
American Folk: Old Time in the Current Times
Join us for an educational concert exploring traditional music, the culture which fostered it, and how it has evolved into the present. Presented by folk singer Ben Traverse with band.
Doors and check-out will close when the library closes at 8pm.
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236