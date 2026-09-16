Amazing Owls, October 10

Owls are amazing! Join us to learn about the many adaptations owls have to assist them with hunting, including special feet, fringed feathers, silent flight, incredible eyesight, and amazing hearing!

Presented by Discovery by Nature.

Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.

Recommended for grades 1-5.

Limit: 35.

Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4957