Amazing Owls, October 10
Amazing Owls, October 10
Owls are amazing! Join us to learn about the many adaptations owls have to assist them with hunting, including special feet, fringed feathers, silent flight, incredible eyesight, and amazing hearing!
Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.
Recommended for grades 1-5.
Limit: 35.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4957
Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236