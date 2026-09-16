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Amazing Owls, October 10

Amazing Owls, October 10

Owls are amazing! Join us to learn about the many adaptations owls have to assist them with hunting, including special feet, fringed feathers, silent flight, incredible eyesight, and amazing hearing!

Presented by Discovery by Nature.
Sponsored in memory of Rus Scheuren.
Recommended for grades 1-5.
Limit: 35.
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4957

Schlow Centre Region Library
02:30 PM - 03:15 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events