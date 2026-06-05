Amateur Radio open house

The Nittany Amateur Radio Club (NARC; Nittany-arc.net) will host a 24-hour amateur radio marathon on Saturday, June 27, 2026 and Sunday, June 28, 2026. Club members and interested members of the public will try to make radio contact with other amateur (ham) radio stations across the U.S. and Canada. Field Day is the largest and most important amateur radio event of the year, a combination open house, marathon field operating exercise, and contest. All members of the public are invited to visit and learn more about the exciting and vibrant hobby of amateur radio.