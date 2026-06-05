Amateur Radio open house
Amateur Radio open house
The Nittany Amateur Radio Club (NARC; Nittany-arc.net) will host a 24-hour amateur radio marathon on Saturday, June 27, 2026 and Sunday, June 28, 2026. Club members and interested members of the public will try to make radio contact with other amateur (ham) radio stations across the U.S. and Canada. Field Day is the largest and most important amateur radio event of the year, a combination open house, marathon field operating exercise, and contest. All members of the public are invited to visit and learn more about the exciting and vibrant hobby of amateur radio.
Pleasant Gap Fire Company.
02:00 PM - 02:02 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Nittany Amateur Radio Club
nittany.amateur.radio.club@gmail.com
Pleasant Gap Fire Company.
475 Robinson LanePleasant Gap, Pennsylvania 16803