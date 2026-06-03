Alzheimer's Association Longest Day Fund Raiser
Alzheimer's Association Longest Day Fund Raiser
The Longest Day or the Summer Solstice is when the Alzheimer's Association asks supporters to do what they love to raise awareness and financial support for the fight against Alzheimer's. The Covenant Cafe of Lock Haven, an activity group for those in the early stages of Alzheimer's, loves to sing and chose to do a Sing Along with the Twisted Racquet Tears from 2 to 4 PM on June 21st at Covenant United Methodist Church at 44 West Main St., Lock Haven.
Covenant United Methodist Church
free will offering
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Covenant Cafe
5707484302 or 570-263-2084
fadecker52@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Twisted Racquet Tears
Covenant United Methodist Church
44 West Main StreetLock Haven, Pennsylvania 17745
5702632084
fadecker52@gmail.com