Alzheimer's Association Longest Day Fund Raiser

The Longest Day or the Summer Solstice is when the Alzheimer's Association asks supporters to do what they love to raise awareness and financial support for the fight against Alzheimer's. The Covenant Cafe of Lock Haven, an activity group for those in the early stages of Alzheimer's, loves to sing and chose to do a Sing Along with the Twisted Racquet Tears from 2 to 4 PM on June 21st at Covenant United Methodist Church at 44 West Main St., Lock Haven.