Alyssa Malvoisin Concert
Alyssa Malvoisin Concert
Alyssa Malvoisin returns to The Church in the Middle of the Block, playing a mix of original songs and classic rock and folk covers!
Show starts at 7pm! Tickets are $10 available at the door or at citmob.booktix.com.
Bring your reusable cup with a lid or buy one for $5 to enjoy water, soda, beer, and wine for a donation!
The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
churchinthemiddle@gmail.com
The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
217 5th AvenueAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601
814-934-3504
vns@psu.edu