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Alyssa Malvoisin Concert

Alyssa Malvoisin Concert

Alyssa Malvoisin returns to The Church in the Middle of the Block, playing a mix of original songs and classic rock and folk covers!

Show starts at 7pm! Tickets are $10 available at the door or at citmob.booktix.com.

Bring your reusable cup with a lid or buy one for $5 to enjoy water, soda, beer, and wine for a donation!

The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
$10
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
churchinthemiddle@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Alyssa Malvoisin
https://www.instagram.com/alyssamalvoisin?fbclid=IwY2xjawVh-zBleHRuA2FlbQIxMABwZG9mBWJyaWQRMWg5VkJYdFgzOUJSd3M5eXFzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEflgS7A2mG2NaTMG3VJiZ364itzCmuQyBJizajM-ValYhEzE5ZbondOc5sUFM_aem_zP91wznzq7-gCK8c4YgyuQ
The Church in the Middle of the Block Cultural Center
217 5th Avenue
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16601
814-934-3504
vns@psu.edu