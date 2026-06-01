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Altoona Symphony Orchestra Family Summer Celebration

Altoona Symphony Orchestra Family Summer Celebration

Don’t miss our biggest outdoor event! Presented by the Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council, the annual Canal Basin Concert will include everything from patriotic to pop tunes. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets, buy some 50/50 raffle tickets or ASO merch to support the symphony, and celebrate the end of summer with some incredible live music!

Canal Basin Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
https://www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

aso.assistant1@gmail.com
Altoona Symphony Orchestra
Canal Basin Park
101 Canal Street
Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 16648
https://www.hollidaysburgartscouncil.com/