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Altoona Symphony Orchestra A250 Concert

Altoona Symphony Orchestra A250 Concert

Bring the whole family to celebrate America's 250th birthday and enjoy FREE ADMISSION to this concert which will feature patriotic music and post-concert fireworks at the home field of the Altoona Curve! In case of inclement weather the concert will be held at the Hollidaysburg Area High School auditorium.

People's Natural Gas Field (Altoona Curve)
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Altoona Symphony Orchestra
(814) 943-2500
aso.office@atlanticbbn.net
https://www.altoonasymphonyorchestra.com/

Artist Group Info

aso.assistant1@gmail.com
Altoona Symphony Orchestra
People's Natural Gas Field (Altoona Curve)
1000 Park Ave.
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16602
877.99.CURVE or 814.943.5400
https://www.milb.com/altoona/ballpark/png-field