Alpha at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish
Alpha at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish
Good Shepherd Catholic Parish is once again hosting the Alpha program September 10 through November 19. The Thursday evening sessions are from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. There is also a special Saturday session from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm on October 24 (a non-football weekend). Alpha provides the opportunity to make new friends and enhance your Christian faith over a light dinner, a video presentation and sharing in small groups. For Alpha 2026 we are reaching out to the larger Christian community in the Centre region.
Enrollment is being offered to members of other faith communities in the area. For more information and to sign up go to: https://www.goodshepherd-sc.org/alpha-program.
Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Grays Woods
Every 11 weeks through Nov 19, 2026.
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Thursday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Grays Woods
867 Grays Woods Blvd.Port Matilda, Pennsylvania 16870
814-238-2110
goodshepherd@dioceseaj.org