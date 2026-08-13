Alpha at Good Shepherd Catholic Parish

Good Shepherd Catholic Parish is once again hosting the Alpha program September 10 through November 19. The Thursday evening sessions are from 6:00pm - 8:00pm. There is also a special Saturday session from 8:00 am to 2:30 pm on October 24 (a non-football weekend). Alpha provides the opportunity to make new friends and enhance your Christian faith over a light dinner, a video presentation and sharing in small groups. For Alpha 2026 we are reaching out to the larger Christian community in the Centre region.

Enrollment is being offered to members of other faith communities in the area. For more information and to sign up go to: https://www.goodshepherd-sc.org/alpha-program.

