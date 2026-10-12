Allergy Friendly Trunk or Treat
Allergy Friendly Trunk or Treat
State College's 1st allergy friendly "Trunk or Treat! Looking for parents to host (possibly decorated) car trunks with allergy friendly treats and costumed Trick or Treaters. There will be raffles for every decorated car trunk and several "give aways". Come join in the fun!
Geisinger Healthplex Parking Lot
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Trey Zanghi
(814) 237-6880
post245legion@gmail.com
Geisinger Healthplex Parking Lot
132 Abigail LanePort Matilda, Pennsylvania