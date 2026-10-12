© 2026 WPSU
Public Media for Central Pennsylvania
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Allergy Friendly Trunk or Treat

Allergy Friendly Trunk or Treat

State College's 1st allergy friendly "Trunk or Treat! Looking for parents to host (possibly decorated) car trunks with allergy friendly treats and costumed Trick or Treaters. There will be raffles for every decorated car trunk and several "give aways". Come join in the fun!

Geisinger Healthplex Parking Lot
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Trey Zanghi
(814) 237-6880
post245legion@gmail.com
Post245.com
Geisinger Healthplex Parking Lot
132 Abigail Lane
Port Matilda, Pennsylvania