Allegheny Street Cruise-In 2026, Hollidaysburg

Hollidaysburg's Allegheny Street Cruise-In returns for 2026! Friday, May 29, from 6-9pm, stroll Allegheny Street to browse the shops and admire the classic cars, and enjoy live music by the Fabulous Flashbacks! Vehicles 1972 or older are invited to cruise in on a first come, first served basis beginning at 4:00. Dash plaques for the first 125 participants, swag and door prizes for participating vehicles, a 50/50 benefiting a local nonprofit, and special awards (Mayor's Choice and Manager's Choice). Dash plaques are provided courtesy of O'Reilly Auto Parts, Duncansville, and special awards are provided courtesy of Hollidaysburg Police Association. Thank you to our evening's sponsor Stuckey Ford Hollidaysburg, and supporters Ken Wertz Hauling & Septic Services, CopyRite Hollidaysburg, and Hollidaysburg Area Arts Council. The event link is found on Hollidaysburg Borough's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1668002091099609 .