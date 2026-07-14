Alash Ensemble

TICKETS

$25 Advance // $30 Day of Show

Alash is a group of master musicians from Tuva, a republic in southern Siberia, known for their deep knowledge and practice of traditional Tuvan throat singing (khöömei). Their music is rooted in the nomadic culture of the region, where sound is closely tied to the natural world—wind, water, animals, and the vast steppe. Using instruments like the igil (horsehead fiddle) and doshpuluur (two-string lute), Alash creates layered, overtone-rich vocal music that can evoke multiple pitches at once, blending melody, rhythm, and environment into a single voice.

