“African Noël” is the theme of Essence 2’s community choral concert, which brings together the rich musical traditions of South Africa with spirituals and gospel music that celebrates the Christmas season. Through complex rhythms, triadic harmonies, and exuberant celebration, the program will explore the enduring influence of African musical traditions across the diaspora. The first half of our program features music from South Africa and the second half features Christmas music. Although Christmas provides part of the concert’s organization, African Noël will embrace expansive and inclusive themes of light, joy, hope, and belonging.

