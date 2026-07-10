Adam Swartz Puppet Show, August 8

Enjoy a fabulously fun show with local puppeteer Adam Swartz and his puppet friends!

Set off on an adventure to find a missing archaeologist! Leading the expedition is Joe Flashlight, puppet detective, who will use science and imagination to dig for clues, encounter new and different creatures, and need lots of help from the audience along the way. This noir-style story is sure to inspire creative and critical thinkers of all ages.

Recommended for ages 3 and up

Registration suggested.

Please note: The library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.