Acoustic Open Mic Night with Jim Colbert
Acoustic Open Mic Night with Jim Colbert
Brought to you by Bellefonte local Jim Colbert in collaboration with The Print Factory, Acoustic Open Mic Night is an opportunity for musicians, poets, and writers of any experience level to share their work with other community members in a comfortable, supportive setting. All are welcome to perform or just come hang out and watch. Sign-ups begin at 5:30pm and performances begin at 6pm every first Thursday.
The Print Factory Bellefonte
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every month on Thursday through Dec 31, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Jim Colbert
jcolbert@southhills.edu
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com