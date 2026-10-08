Acoustic Brew Concert featuring KALOS

Kalos: music inspired by the maritime traditions of Scotland, Ireland, Scandinavia and North America. The band members - Ryan McKasson (violin, viola, voice), Eric McDonald (guitar, mandolin, voice) and Jeremiah McLane (accordian, piano, voice) come from Scottish immigrant families, so even when they venture beyond the edges of traditional Celtic music, they remain deeply connected to past centuries and forgotten folkways.

Kalos is drawn to water. Every performance is like stepping into a river - they never play a song the same way twice. Each musician possesses a profound attention to detail and form. Yet within the exquisite architecture of their compositions, they remain inventive, finding new flourishes and discovering unseen ley lines in the fertile ground of traditional music. Folk Worlds magazine - "There's a spontaneity at work as the three musicians alternately contest and duel, combine and coalesce to bring their talents together." With music that enlivens the human spirit, Kalos brings warmth, grit and exuberance to every performance. It is a "must see" concert!