🌲 A Walk in Penn’s Woods – Let’s Get Outdoors! 🌲

The fall transformation has begun! As we step into the forest this October, the leaves are starting to shift into brilliant shades of gold, amber, and fiery red. The Rocky Ridge Natural Area will be glowing with early autumn color—making this hike not just an adventure, but a breathtaking seasonal experience. 🍁✨

Event Details:

Saturday, October 3rd

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Rocky Ridge Natural Area, Rothrock State Forest

Meeting Point: New kiosk parking lot

Coordinates: 40.559331, -77.852384

What to Expect:

• A moderate 3.0-mile hike with a 325 ft climb

• Stunning views from Three Sisters Rocks and a sweeping woodland vista

• Early autumn color creating vibrant scenery all around

• A popular climbing area—bring your cameras for unique photo opportunities

What to Bring:

• Sturdy shoes

• Bottled water

Come on out and challenge yourself to something new. Enjoy the crisp air, the changing forest, and the unforgettable beauty of Penn’s Woods. We can’t wait to explore with you!