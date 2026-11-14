A reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas."
A reading of "A Visit from St. Nicholas."
At the Christmas Tree Lighting event at Talleyrand Park on November 28, BHCA will be sponsoring a reading of the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.” The poem will be read by Claudia Wilson. BHCA will also be providing free homemade mulled cider at the reading. The Christmas Tree Lighting event will start at 6:00PM and the reading will happen after that. We hope that you will attend!
Tallyrand Park Gazebo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bellefonte Historical and Cultural Association
bhca-arts@outlook.com
Tallyrand Park Gazebo
W. High StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823