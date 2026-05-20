A Jane Austen Tea Party

Saturday & Sunday, May 30 & 31, 3pm

a fusion of arts with Tempest Productions, Creative Pathways, and VanDance Inc.

Let Tempest transport you to a charming afternoon tea in Jane Austen’s Regency world of social grace and romantic intrigue. Join Jane’s heroines, gentlemen, & scoundrels while you enjoy scones & tea, scheming & gossip, and excerpts from her witty, subversive novels and letters.

Delight in Regency dance (with lessons!) and a special craft designed by Cynthia Spencer (Creative Pathways/Stitch Your Art Out) - your very own pair of Jane Austen Lace Mitts. Purchase a kit at the event or bring your own needlework. And if the spirit moves you, do come in costume!

$25 includes event, tea, and biscuits.

$35 includes event and afternoon cream tea (fruit, scones, and cake).

$20 for ages 10 & under (includes afternoon tea, treats, and kids craft).

Seating is limited. GF/Vegan avail - must be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance. Crafting Kits/Yarn available for purchase at event, you can also pre-order the kit.